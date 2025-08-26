Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon and Panathinikos do not have a deal in place for Leeds United linked striker Fotis Ioannidis, with the Greek side clear on an acceptable price.

The Whites have been conducting transfer business all summer as they look to ready a squad to be good enough to stay in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side started the season with a 1-0 win against Everton, but got a big reality check against Arsenal, who slammed them 5-0 at the weekend.

The club are looking to add more attacking potency before the transfer window shuts down, as scoring goals is key to staying up.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have been signed on free deals, but one more striker is being eyed, with the pair having suffered injury issues in recent seasons.

Panathinikos’ 25-year-old hitman, Ioannidis, is someone that Leeds have had on their radar as an option.

It was suggested earlier this month that the Greek giants would not consider offers below €25m to €30m for the hitman amid Leeds’ interest.

Striker Joel Piroe Dominic Calvert-Lewin Lukas Nmecha Patrick Bamford Leeds United’s strikers

Sporting Lisbon are trying to sign a Viktor Gyokeres replacement and the Panathinikos hitman is the top choice for the role.

However, according to Greek outlet Sportime, the Portuguese giants and Panathinaikos do not have a deal in place for the 25-year-old.

Panathinaikos are still insisting on their €25m valuation and Sporting Lisbon need a striker desperately before the transfer window shuts down.

With the clock ticking on the transfer window, it remains to be seen if Leeds do turn to Ioannidis, who has 51 goals in 189 games for Panathinikos to his name.

Leeds did recently sign winger Noah Okafor from AC Milan, but could well be taking a big risk if they end the window without another striker.