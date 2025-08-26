Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Valencia are looking to finalise the deal for Largie Ramazani to arrive on loan from Leeds United today and ‘intend to back down’ if they cannot convince the Whites to agree to a purchase option.

The Spanish giants have been working on bringing in Ramazani on loan and have an agreement with the player to make the move.

Ramazani has been waiting for an agreement to be put in place in order that he can get on a plane to Spain.

Valencia have been wanting to include an option to buy in the agreement, but it was suggested earlier this week that the most likely is a simple loan.

It appears though that Valencia have not given up on an option to buy though, according to Spanish daily Super Deporte, if they cannot secure it they ‘intend to back down’ and agree to the simple loan.

Valencia do not want talks to drag on and are aiming to finalise the agreement with Leeds today.

With the clock ticking down in the transfer window, Los Che want to know they have a deal for Ramazani in the bag.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

It is suggested that the only thing that could derail the move is if Leeds ‘toughen their stance regarding a loan fee’.

Other clubs are also showing some interest in Ramazani, but the winger wants to join Valencia and Los Che are confident Leeds will not collapse the agreement.

For now, the deal is moving along smoothly and ‘everything indicates’ that the winger will become Valencia’s seventh signing of the summer.

Heading to Valencia would mean a return to Spanish football for Ramazani, who Leeds signed from Spanish side Almeria just last summer.