Nottingham Forest are preparing a second bid for defender Nicolo Savona, but Juventus ‘want more’ and they face having to go back in with another offer.

Nuno’s side are highly prioritising signing a right-back alongside a quality custodian before the window slams shut.

Even though they have the likes of Ola Aina and Neco Williams for that position, club supremo Evangelos Marinakis and his recruitment team want more depth in that position.

They have been in the market for a right-back for a while, but have seen offers getting rejected either by the club or the player.

Espanyol rejected a bid for Omar El Hilali, who they consider untouchable, whereas Sevilla’s Jose Angel Carmona rejected Forest despite the clubs having a deal agreed.

Now they are fully concentrated on Juventus’ highly-rated 22-year-old full-back Savona, who is an Italy Under-21 international.

The Tricky Trees sent an offer on Tuesday for him and the offer was around €12m mark for the right-back, but it was not enough.

Level Years Italy U20s 2022 Italy U21s 2024- Nicolo Savona for Italy

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Nottingham Forest are already on their way to make a second offer for the Juventus star, but the Bianconeri will ‘want more’.

The offer is expected to be around €14m to €15m for Savona, and Forest are also willing to add a ten per cent future sell-on clause for him.

The Old Lady, though, want €20m for the Italy Under-21, who signed a new contract two months back, that runs until the summer of 2030.

Nottingham Forest are also prepared to offer him a five-year contract with €2m yearly salary, but it remains to be seen if there is a compromise to be struck to take the defender to the City Ground before the window slams shut.