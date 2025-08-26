Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Italian side Cremonese are working on landing Nottingham Forest’s out-of-favour attacker Emmanuel Dennis, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Nottingham Forest have splashed out on strikers Igor Jesus and Arnaud Kalimuendo over the summer, to supplement their forward options.

Chris Wood powered Nottingham Forest back to Europe for the first in 29 years last season with 20 goals in the league, while Taiwo Awoniyi made contributions off the bench.

Dennis’ last appearance for Nottingham Forest came in the 2022/23 season after signing from Watford.

Already behind Wood and fellow Nigerian international, Awoniyi, the new signings have pushed Dennis further down the pecking order.

Cremonese, aware of Dennis’ situation, are working on bringing the forward to Serie A, after their promotion.

With Dennis not part of Forest’s plans, a contract termination by mutual consent is being explored as an option.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Nuno Espirito Santo surprised many by leading Nottingham Forest to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League, with qualification for the Champions League on the cards at one point in time.

Forest are looking to strengthen further in the market, after losing Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United earlier in the window.

A goalkeeper is being targeted to challenge first-choice Matz Sels, with Getafe’s goalkeeper David Soria on the transfer wish list, as a bid to land Fenerbahce goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic is ‘paused’.

The right back spot is also considered a priority but key target, Moroccan right-back Omar El Hilali, is considered untouchable by Espanyol without paying his release clause.

Despite claims of the relationship between Nuno and owner Evangelos Marinakis turning frosty, Forest have begun brightly, overcoming Brentford at home and earning a draw against Crystal Palace away.

Nottingham Forest are set to welcome West Ham United in the Premier League next, before heading off for the international break.