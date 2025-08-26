Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Crystal Palace now have a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Spanish La Liga side Villarreal to sign winger Yeremy Pino before the window closes next week.

With the days ticking by in the transfer window, Palace are stepping on the accelerator and looking to deliver for Oliver Glasner, who has been left unhappy at a lack of business.

Villarreal’s Pino is a player they made a €25m offer for earlier this summer and it was turned down, with the player preferring to stay put and play in the Champions League this season.

Palace have been continuing to work to convince him though and it emerged on Tuesday that he has indeed changed his mind.

The Eagles have massively upped the personal term offer to Pino and also the commission from the deal his camp would receive.

It has done the trick and now they have struck an agreement with Villarreal over the fee they will pay for Pino.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Crystal Palace now have a ‘verbal agreement in principle’ with Villarreal on the deal.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

They will pay a fee of €30m plus add-ons to take Pino to Selhurst Park before the window closes.

Now Crystal Palace will be looking to finalise the details of the move and then put Pino through a medical ahead of signing him.

Pino clocked 34 appearances in La Liga for Villarreal over the course of last term, scoring four times and contributing with a further eight assists.

Crystal Palace will be keen to see him tame his disciplinary record though as he was booked no fewer than eleven times in those 34 La Liga outings.

Villarreal are the only club Pino has played for so far in his career and he has made a total of 170 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.