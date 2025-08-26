Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Everton and Liverpool target Malick Fofana ‘has decided’ that he will stay at Lyon this summer because he has not found a club he wants to join.

The exciting winger has been widely tipped for an exit for Lyon before the window closes amid interest from a host of sides.

David Moyes’ Everton have been widely linked with Fofana, who is regarded as a top talent.

Clubs have tried to sell their projects to Fofana in order to tempt him away from Lyon.

They have failed though as, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the winger ‘has decided’ he is going nowhere this summer.

Fofana has considered his future, but has not found a club that he feels matches his ambitions going forward.

The news will come as a blow for Everton, but the Toffees may have already moved away from Fofana, with Jack Grealish landing on loan from Manchester City and Tyler Dibling joining from Southampton.

Liverpool have also held an admiration in Fofana, but no move has been forthcoming on the part of the Premier League champions.

Competition Appearances Ligue 1 48 Jupiler Pro League 38 Conference League 13 Europa League 10 Coupe de France 6 Malick Fofana’s top appearances by competition

The Reds were tipped to be ready to move for Fofana when they sold Federico Chiesa, but that has not happened.

Liverpool recently told Chiesa that he is going nowhere and following the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, that increasingly looks to be the case.

Fofana, 20, is likely to be the subject of attention in future transfer windows and his decision means he would be available.

He has already clocked two appearances in Ligue 1 for Lyon so far this season, getting on the scoresheet and chipping in with an assist.

Lyon have won both those two matches, beating Lens away from home 1-0 and then thrashing Metz at home 3-0.