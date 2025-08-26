Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City and West Brom both enquired about signing Liverpool midfielder James McConnell on loan, but could not compete with the lure of Ajax.

The 20-year-old central midfielder came through Liverpool’s academy system and he has made 13 appearances for the Reds so far in his career.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gave him his debut against Toulouse in the Europa League in 2023 and last season he appeared four times for the senior team.

McConnell is highly rated at Liverpool and this summer a host of Championship outfits showed interest in taking him on loan.

He is though poised to head to Ajax.

According to journalist Michael Plant, Championship outfits West Brom and Hull enquired about McConnell as they looked to snap him up.

Hull City have been hit by a transfer embargo and they are only allowed to sign players on free transfers and free loans – that has not stopped them making some eye-catching additions.

West Brom are aiming to compete for promotion under rookie boss Ryan Mason and felt McConnell would help.

Club Ajax Sturm Graz Hull City West Brom Ipswich Town Clubs keen on James McConnell

The pair though could not compete with the lure of Ajax, with McConnell set to play for a big European club and under former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga.

West Brom recently went head-to-head with Hull City for the signature of Toby Collyer from Manchester United and the Tigers were confident of signing him, but Mason’s side won the race.

Hull, despite the embargo, have been brilliant at navigating the market to bring new faces and the latest name set to join their ranks is Amir Hadziahmetovic, for whom they have agreed a deal with Besiktas.

West Brom have begun the season in a brilliant fashion, as they sit fourth in the league table, but Hull had a shaky start to their campaign and both of them will come face to face on 20th December.