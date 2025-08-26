Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Championship side Ipswich Town are ‘pushing ahead’ in their attempt to sign Sindre Walle Egeli from Nordsjaelland, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

The Tractor Boys are playing in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season.

Kieran McKenna is looking to take Ipswich back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with players who might help them achieve that goal being targeted.

Ipswich have money to burn after the sales of Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap, while Nathan Broadhead has been sold too.

Egeli is a player Ipswich have been working to sign, with no agreement in place yet, but they are pushing ahead with a deal to bring him to Portman Road.

Norwegian Egeli plays on the right wing and might be considered a replacement for Hutchinson by the Tractor Boys.

Egeli earned comparisons with Manchester City and Norway striker Erling Haaland due to his prolificacy at youth and reserve level.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

He managed the only goal of the game on Monday in the Danish Superliga, helping Nordsjaelland to a win over Viborg, and it remains to be seen if that might be his last contribution for the club.

Ipswich have begun poorly in their Championship campaign, managing only a pair of draws and suffering a reverse to Preston North End.

The Tractor Boys also bowed out of the EFL Cup to League Two side Bromley, who are in only their second season in the EFL, on penalties.

McKenna will look to arrest the slide in form and hope that potential new signings like Egeli can help reinvigorate his side.

Ipswich are due to play Derby County in the Championship next, as both sides look to notch up their first win of the season.