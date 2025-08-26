Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United and West Ham United ‘are the most determined’ to land Brighton Hove & Albion star Facundo Buonanotte before the transfer window closes.

Brighton signed the 20-year-old attacking player from Argentine side Rosario Central in 2023 and he is highly rated by the Seagulls.

Buonanotte spent last season on loan with Leicester City, registering seven goal contributions in 31 league games, but was unable to help the Foxes avoid relegation.

He has had a host of sides keen on him this summer, including Borussia Dortmund.

Early in the window Nottingham Forest also showed interest in Buonanotte but a move failed to materialise.

Leeds have been his long-time admirers but it was suggested that due to fierce competition for his signature, they were not confident about landing him.

However, the situation has now changed; now it is Leeds and West Ham who are leading the race for the Brighton star’s signature, according to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo.

Club Years Rosario Central 2022-2023 Brighton 2023- Leicester City (loan) 2024-2025 Facundo Buonanotte’s career history

West Ham, alongside Leeds, ‘are the most determined’ among Buonanotte’s suitors in the market.

The Hammers have stepped up their efforts to bring in fresh faces after a disastrous start to the season and Buonanotte is someone Graham Potter admires.

The London outfit have also been linked with former Leicester City star Jamie Vardy, but Serie A side Cremonese held initial talks with the Englishman and are waiting for his response.

Lyon are also keen on landing Buonanotte but it is suggested that Brighton are planning to loan him to a Premier League club this season to help with his development.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, it is unclear where the Argentine will end up and how Brighton view letting him go to either Leeds or West Ham.