Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Leeds United have not agreed to add a buy option in Largie Ramazani’s loan deal to Valencia and the La Liga club have now accepted the Whites’ stance.

The Whites are looking to trim their squad after making a host of signings to solidify the team overall throughout the summer.

Ramazani has fallen down the pecking order following the signing of Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison has also come back from Everton.

The 24-year-old, though, has no shortage of suitors, as La Liga side Valencia have been pushing to complete a loan deal for the Belgian.

Valencia have been looking to add a buy option in the loan deal, but Leeds have been insisting on a plain loan deal.

And after lengthy negotiations, Valencia are ready to proceed with a simple season-long loan as Leeds ‘do not accept’ an option to buy being added, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito TV.

Valencia coach Carlos Corberan now wants to accelerate the final details of the deal and the Spanish giants now intend to close it as soon as possible.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The winger joined the Whites last summer from Almeria and struggled to convince Daniel Farke to hand him a regular spot in the side.

Ramazani played only 1,053 minutes in all competitions and managed to score eight goals while providing two assists for his team-mates.

Leeds look to believe that with a solid season in La Liga behind him, Ramazani could be worth more than would be the case this summer.

Valencia will be picking up all his salary during the duration of the loan spell.

Ramazani’s contract runs for three more years at Leeds, and he will look to get going in Spain, where he impressed for Almeria and knows the league.