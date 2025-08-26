Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Newcastle United have ‘submitted a new bid’ to Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen, coming in at £55m, but it has been rejected by the Molineux side.

Eddie Howe’s side, who have been rocked by Alexander Isak demanding a move to Liverpool and effectively making himself unavailable to play, have been scouring the market for another striker.

They have so far failed to get one in through the door and have now focused in on Wolves hitman Larsen.

Newcastle have already had one bid rejected for the Norwegian striker, but have been positive that there is scope to get a deal done.

Now, according to former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft, Newcastle have gone in with a new offer for Larsen, who wants the move to happen.

Fjortoft wrote on X: “Newcastle has submitted a new bid for the Wolves – player.

“Jorgen Strand Larsen wants to join Newcastle United.”

Player From Fee Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid £44m Matheus Nunes Sporting CP £38m Fabio Silva Porto £35m Raul Jimenez Benfica £32m Goncalo Guedes Valencia £27.5m Wolves' top 5 record transfers

The bid though, which came in at the £55m mark, has been rejected, according to journalist Craig Hope, with all eyes now on whether Newcastle go back in again.

It had been thought that Wolves could offer Larsen a new contract on improved terms to keep him happy at Molineux.

That though has not happened, with Larsen not presented with new terms by Wolves.

Losing Larsen so close to the end of the summer transfer window would be a big blow for Wolves, who will need to replace him and have already been trying to strengthen.

Larsen scored twice on Tuesday night to help Wolves to a 3-2 win over West Ham United in the EFL Cup second round at Molineux.

Such a performance will likely have only increased Newcastle’s desire to take him to the north east.

Switching to the Magpies would give Larsen the chance to play Champions League football this season, while Wolves may well be looking over their shoulder in the Premier League.