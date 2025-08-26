Clive Mason/Getty Images

Wolves have not offered striker Jorgen Strand Larsen a new contract amid a rejected bid and continuing interest from Newcastle United.

Newcastle are scrambling to bring in a new striker before the transfer window closes after failing to replace Callum Wilson.

The Magpies also have to deal with Alexander Isak being desperate to leave the club and effectively having gone on strike.

They went in with a £50m bid for Strand Larsen on Monday and though Wolves rejected it, there remains hope at St James’ Park that a deal can be done for the Norwegian.

Wolves’ stance has been of keeping hold of the striker, but they have not put a new contract offer to him.

Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote on X: “Jorgen Strand Larsen has NOT been offered a new contract at Wolves.”

Strand Larsen was on loan at Wolves last season from Spanish side Celta Vigo and the club signed him on a permanent basis earlier this summer.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves (loan) 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

He had an impressive first campaign in the Premier League and now Newcastle are convinced he can do a job for them up top.

Newcastle could well go back to Wolves with a new proposal for the 25-year-old as they seek to take him to St James’ Park.

If Isak stays at Newcastle, there may be question marks over how attractive it would be for Strand Larsen to provide cover for him.

At Wolves, the Norwegian would be expected to play a key role this term as Vitor Pereira bids to keep his side away from relegation danger in the Premier League.

Strand Larsen represented Norway at every youth level before then winning his first senior cap in 2020.