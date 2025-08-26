Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Swindon Town striker Botan Ameen is currently undergoing a medical with Championship outfit Norwich City, according to Pete O’Rourke.

Norwich have a new manager in the form of Liam Manning at the helm and he is introducing new faces to the Canaries squad to increase quality and depth.

Manning has been pleased with the business Norwich have done so far.

However, the Canaries are not having the best of starts to the season as they have suffered two defeats in three league games.

Now with just days remaining in the window, Manning is looking to bring in more reinforcements and Swindon Town’s Ameen is on his list.

The 18-year-old centre forward is highly rated at Swindon and he joined from the Queens Park Rangers academy system.

Early in the window Swindon rejected bids from Norwich and Sheffield United as they were determined to keep him at the club.

Norwich did not give up their pursuit of the 18-year-old and finally managed to agree a deal which will see Swindon receiving a £250,000 fee up front and £500,000 in add-ons.

Fact Born – 2007 First club – QPR Pro debut – 2024 Iraq U20 international Botan Ameen facts

It has been claimed that Ameen is now undergoing a medical with Norwich before he pens a deal with them.

The League Two outfit have also negotiated a future sell-on clause for Ameen and if all goes well, he will be the newest addition to Manning’s squad.

Manning has a reputation for working with young players and helping them develop, and the Iraqi youngster, who is a versatile player with the ability to play in several other roles, will be eager to work with him.

Ameen last season featured 14 times for Swindon in the league, scoring once while assisting twice in the process.

Last season, Norwich struggled in the goalscoring department and Manning is soon set to have another attacking option available.