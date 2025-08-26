Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have Spanish outfit Getafe’s goalkeeper David Soria on their transfer wish list, according to journalist John Percy.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been active in the market all summer, bouncing back from losing Anthony Elanga to then keep Morgan Gibbs-White, and with just seven days remaining in the window, they are looking to get some deals done.

There are several areas in the pitch they have been linked with wanting to address and goalkeeper is one of the positions they are looking into.

Nottingham Forest were quick in the transfer window to rope in Angus Gunn from Norwich City to beef up the position, but they have also offloaded Carlos Miguel and Matt Turner this summer; Lyon tried to get out of signing Turner but could not and have loaned him.

Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels is Nuno’s first choice and he has started the first two league games of the season so far.

However, the Portuguese boss wants to bring in a player who will be able to compete with Sels in that department and they have stepped up their search.

It has been claimed that Getafe’s Soria is on Nottingham Forest’s wish list, as they consider the Spaniard a potential option.

Goalkeeper Age Matz Sels 33 Angus Gunn 29 Nottingham Forest’s first team goalkeepers

The 32-year-old experienced goalkeeper is a product of the Real Madrid academy system and joined Getafe in 2018.

He has featured over 250 times for Getafe and his contract with the Spanish outfit is set to expire in 2026, which could convince the La Liga side to cash in on him to get the best price.

Soria is a player with experience of featuring in the Europa League and he was part of the Sevilla team that won the tournament two times.

Forest are also interested in Fenerbahce’s Dominik Livakovic, who is also open to joining the Tricky Trees.

However, negotiations are currently paused, as Fenerbahce have no intention of sharing Livakovic’s