Nottingham Forest have made an offer for Moroccan right-back Omar El Hilali, but Espanyol consider the 21-year-old to be ‘untouchable’.

The Tricky Trees are looking to wrap their transfer business up in the final days before the transfer window shuts down until January.

They are actively trying to sign a top-quality goalkeeper, alongside a new right-back, before time runs out.

Angus Gunn has been brought in to increase depth in the goalkeeping department, but another top option is considered to be needed in order to compete with Matz Sels.

Espanyol goalkeeper David Soria is an option for Forest, whom they are considering making a move for.

However, he is not the only Espanyol player they are targeting, as 21-year-old full-back El Hilali is on Nottingham Forest’s radar as well.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, the City Ground outfit have made an offer for the Morocco Under-23 defender.

Level Years Morocco U20s 2021-2022 Morocco U23s 2023- Omar El Hilali at international level

However, Pericos’ sporting director Fran Garazarga has made it clear that if the Premier League side want to sign El Hilali, they must pay his €25m release clause with €5m bonuses thrown in for good measure.

And without paying his release clause, the La Liga club deem the 21-year-old ‘untouchable’.

Nottingham Forest failed to sign Jose Angel Carmona from Sevilla, because the player blocked the move despite the clubs having a deal in place.

Now it remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest are willing to play El Hilali’s release clause before next Monday to strengthen their defensive options ahead of a long campaign.

El Hilali is also likely to want to know, if he does move, that he will be able to play regularly.

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to be hosted by Morocco in December and the right-back will be keen to give himself every chance of getting into the squad.