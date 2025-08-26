Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Premier League side Nottingham Forest have made an offer worth €12m to Juventus for highly rated Italian right-back Nicolo Savona.

The Tricky Trees have signed a host of players throughout this summer window, ahead of their participation in the Europa League this summer.

Evangelos Marinakis’ recruitment team are now targeting a new goalkeeper to compete with Matz Sels for the starting position.

Espanyol’s David Soria is currently someone they are looking to make a move for, but a new right-back is also high on their agenda.

The Spanish side also knocked back an offer from the City Ground outfit for their right-back Omar El Hilali recently.

Sevilla’s Jose Angel Carmona was their top target, but he rejected a move to the City Ground despite the clubs having agreed on a deal.

Forest, though, are not ready to sit back and wait anymore, with time running out and have turned their attention to Serie A for another right-back solution.

Level Years Italy U20s 2022 Italy U21s 2024- Nicolo Savona for Italy

According to Italian journalist Lorenzo Lepore, they ‘have made a bid’ for Juventus’ 22-year-old full-back Savona.

And it has been suggested that Forest have put an offer of €12m on to the table for the Italy Under-21 international.

Back in May, he had major interest from the Premier League, as Manchester City and Liverpool were keen.

Savona’s contract does not end until the summer of 2030, and it remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest’s opening offer is enough for the Serie A giants.

The Tricky Trees are though working hard in the market to make sure they have the players they want before the window closes and they may well not wait too long for Savona if they sense a deal cannot be done.