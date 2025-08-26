Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Soungoutou Magassa is flying to London from Monaco, ahead of sealing his move to West Ham United.

The Hammers are finally stepping up their efforts to sign new players following their grim start to the new Premier League season under Graham Potter, who is already under pressure.

Following the departure of Edson Alvarez, they have accelerated efforts to strengthen their engine room.

Monaco’s Magassa emerged as a top target for them in recent days and they have been efficient in his chase.

They now have a deal in place with the Ligue 1 giants and are all ready to seal his signature in the coming days.

According to journalist Jack Rosser, the 21-year-old French defensive midfielder is ‘now on his way’ to London to complete the move.

The France Under-21 international will have his medical tests on Wednesday with West Ham to put a stamp on his deal, and look to come through them without any issue cropping up.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

West Ham are offering him a lengthy six-year contract at the London Stadium in a sign of how highly they rate him, which will see him commit his future to the club until 2031.

He has a very versatile profile, as he can play as a central midfielder, as a defensive midfielder or even as a central defender when needed.

They are chasing even more midfielders as Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare is another target, for whom they have made a loan offer.

It remains to be seen if they will be able to take Sangare from the City Ground before the transfer window closes next week.

Potter saw Mohammed Kudus leave earlier this summer and the former Chelsea boss is desperate for fresh faces as he battles to get the Hammers back on track.