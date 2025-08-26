Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Isaac Schmidt has had his ‘pathway cleared’ to make a move to Werder Bremen, according to journalist Mike McGrath.

Last summer, the Yorkshire giants brought in Schmidt from Swiss side St. Gallen to provide cover for Junior Firpo at left-back, but he only made 14 appearances for them.

Daniel Farke admitted last season that Schmidt impressed him on the training ground but did not get more game time due to competition in the squad.

Leeds are in the Premier League this season and Schmidt has been getting attention from Germany with Werder Bremen on his tail.

Werder Bremen wanted to take him on loan with an option to buy the Swiss international in the summer but Farke was reluctant to sanction a move until he brought in a replacement.

The deal being delayed even caused Werder Bremen to look at possible alternatives to Schmidt as the transfer window ticked on.

Leeds early in the window brought in Gabriel Gudmundsson from Lille and recently added full-back James Justin from Leicester City to their squad.

Game Date Newcastle United (H) 30/08 Fulham (A) 13/09 Wolves (A) 20/09 Leeds United’s next three league games

Now it has been claimed Schmidt’s pathway to Werder Bremen is clear and Leeds have switched from a loan exit for the left-back to a permanent move.

The price tag for the Swiss international is £3m and now Werder Bremen will work quickly to get the defender into the building.

Schmidt has made three appearances for the Swiss national team so far and he wants to play regularly this season to get into their 2026 World Cup squad.

In the dying days of the window, Leeds are looking to add to their attacking options after landing winger Noah Okafor.

The Whites have faced disappointment in their pursuit of several attackers this summer.