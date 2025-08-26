Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland have refused to let Jenson Seelt complete a move to Italian side Hellas Verona and are ‘considering blocking the transfer’ from happening at all.

The newly-promoted Premier League side saw their initial promise against West Ham United stutter, as they were humbled 2-0 by Burnley away from home in the second match of the league season.

The day was disappointing for Regis Le Bris’ side, not just because of the result, but also because of an injury to defender Dan Ballard early doors.

The defender had to be replaced by fellow centre-back Seelt after just nine minutes at Turf Moor and awaits a final assessment on his injury.

Fears about Ballard have prompted emergency action from the Black Cats, who are now having second thoughts about allowing Seelt to leave.

It had been thought the arrival of Omar Alderete could open the door for Seelt.

The 22-year-old is wanted by Italian side Hellas Verona, who have approached Sunderland over signing him on a season-long loan deal.

However, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Sunderland are ‘considering blocking the transfer’ for Seelt.

Club Years PSV Eindhoven 2020-2023 Sunderland 2023- Jenson Seelt’s career history

Hellas Verona are also in the process of signing another centre-back in the shape of Southampton’s Armel Bella-Kotchap.

Whether they have made that move as a result of Sunderland blocking Seelt moving is unclear.

Sunderland are still trying to sign top centre-back target Jhon Lucumi from Italian side Bologna.

The Rossoblu do not want to sell the Colombian defender this summer, but his arrival could make it easier for Seelt to seal an exit from the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have also been credited with wanting Chelsea centre-back Axel Disasi, though have denied making a bid or approach to sign him.