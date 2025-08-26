Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are ‘playing down talk’ of having made an approach for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi, who is on Bournemouth’s radar.

Regis Le Bris’ side have brought in a host of new faces in the ongoing transfer window in order to raise the quality of the squad for the challenge of the Premier League.

Now with just days remaining in the window, Sunderland are looking to continue to make additions, with central defence an area to beef up.

The Black Cats have brought in Omar Alderate from Getafe, but he may not be the only new central defensive fresh face.

Sunderland have been keen to bring in Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi all through the summer and the player is also pushing for a move, but a deal has not yet happened.

Sunderland could well need to switch to another target and Chelsea defender Disasi is someone they have been linked with.

However, according to journalist Kieran Gill, Sunderland are today ‘playing down talk’ that they have made any approach or bid for Disasi.

If the Black Cats do want to land Disasi then it appears they have not yet made a firm move for him.

Another Premier League side in the shape of Bournemouth are keen on signing Disasi and have been eyeing a loan deal.

Disasi is not in the plans of Enzo Maresca and now it remains to be seen whether in coming days he will seal a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

Sunderland could have other options and they have been keen on centre-back Diego Carlos.

Fenerbahce are now willing to open the door for Carlos to leave either on a permanent deal or on loan.

Sunderland also sanctioned a departure for their centre-back Nectarios Triantis recently as they agreed a deal with MLS side Minnesota United.