Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has been of interest to Everton and West Ham United, is ‘set to join’ Turkish giants Galatasaray, with the talks at the ‘final stage’.

Bissouma has fallen out of favour with new Spurs boss Thomas Frank and a move away from north London has looked set to be on the cards.

It has appeared though that remaining in English football was the midfielder’s preference as he was keen to acquire British citizenship.

Everton and West Ham, who are both in the market for midfielders, have been monitoring his situation at Tottenham, but now he is set to be off the table as an option.

Bissouma is ‘set to join’ Galatasaray, according to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, with talks now at the ‘final stage’.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Bissouma and Galatasaray.

Now Galatasaray will look to get the move over the line and guard against any late hijack attempt.

Everton are shopping for midfield reinforcements and have recently had a bid rejected by West Ham for Tomas Soucek.

Player Played for Davinson Sanchez Tottenham Leroy Sane Manchester City Nicolo Zaniolo Aston Villa Lucas Torreira Arsenal Mario Lemina Wolves Ex-Premier League stars at Galatasaray

West Ham are also hunting midfielders to back Graham Potter and Monaco’s Soungoutou Magassa is someone they are moving to sign.

The Hammers have also gone in with a loan offer to Nottingham Forest for Ibrahim Sangare.

Whether Spurs will look to land a replacement for Bissouma when he goes remains to be seen, as do the exact terms of his departure for Turkey.

At Galatasaray, Bissouma will see former Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez, who has flourished at the Turkish club.

Leroy Sane also joined the Istanbul giants earlier this summer, while Victor Osimhen was landed on a permanent deal from Napoli as part of some very impressive business done by Galatasaray.