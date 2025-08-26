Julian Finney/Getty Images

Espanyol are not ready to give up on West Ham United’s Guido Rodriguez, even though the Hammers’ asking price for the midfielder is currently beyond their financial reach.

The London club had a forgettable last season, but in the new campaign, they have started even worse.

After two games in the new Premier League season, West Ham sit 20th in the table and have not done a whole lot of transfer business so far.

Callum Wilson and Kyle Walker-Peters joined the club on free deals, with El Hadji Malick Diouf and Mads Hermansen being the other additions.

They are looking to bring in at least two new midfield stars, but their existing players in the engine room are attracting transfer interest.

Everton tried to sign Tomas Soucek, but the London Stadium outfit have knocked back the offer from David Moyes’ side.

Argentine defensive midfielder Rodriguez is also in demand from Spain, as he has strongly emerged as an option for his former side Real Betis.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, Espanyol also want to sign the 30-time capped Argentine defensive midfielder.

West Ham ‘are asking’ for €5m for Rodriguez, which is something the Pericos cannot afford to spend at the moment.

Espanyol supremo Fran Garagarza, though, is ‘not giving up’ as he continues to push to sign the Argentine, who made 173 appearances for Real Betis and knows Spanish football well

Last summer, he joined West Ham on a free transfer after his deal with Real Betis ran out.

He was also wanted by Barcelona, but ended up at the London Stadium.

Now all eyes will be on whether West Ham soften their stance on Rodriguez in order to get him off the books, or whether the midfielder stays at the club beyond the closure of the transfer window.