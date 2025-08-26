Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have been approached with a loan offer by fellow Premier League club West Ham United for midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Hammers are looking to make some important additions before next Monday, following their terrible start to the season.

In their opening two games, they have conceded eight goals and are desperately looking to introduce fresh faces.

Adding at least two midfielders are on their agenda, as they have agreed on a deal to sign Soungoutou Magassa from Ligue 1 club Monaco.

Now, they are interested in signing a player from a fellow Premier League club in the shape of Nottingham Forest’s Sangare.

According to journalist Jack Rosser, the Irons have submitted a loan offer to Forest for the 27-year-old Ivorian midfielder.

The London club are exploring a loan offer with an option to buy, which could become an obligation if certain conditions are met.

It has also been suggested that the player’s representatives have offered him to the London Stadium outfit today.

The Ivorian defensive midfielder cost Nottingham Forest £30m two seasons ago from Feyenoord, as they signed him on a five-year deal.

However, his move has not worked as planned, as he has made only 36 appearances for them due to multiple long-term injuries.

In the current campaign, though, Sangare has started both games for Nuno’s side, and it remains to be seen if Graham Potter’s side will be able to bring in the 27-year-old midfield general.

West Ham could also have departures from midfield, with Guido Rodriguez drawing interest from Spain.

The Hammers have also just turned down a proposal from Everton for Tomas Soucek, a player David Moyes knows well.

It remains to be seen if Everton will come back to the table with another bid for Soucek before 1st September deadline.