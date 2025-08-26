Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are now favoured as a destination by Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino in a development dubbed ‘what a twist’.

The Eagles have just lost key man Eberechi Eze and are bidding to respond by backing Oliver Glasner before the transfer window closes next week.

They have been working on a deal to sign Morocco international Bilal El Khannouss from Leicester City, but those talks have hit an issue and been put on hold.

Palace have also been chasing Villarreal’s highly rated Pino, but that interest looked set to go nowhere as the player has been keen to play Champions League football with the Yellow Submarine.

The Selhurst Park outfit’s €25m bid was rejected, however that has not been the end of the story from a Palace perspective.

In a development described by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri as ‘what a twist’, Crystal Palace have now convinced Pino over the move.

They have significantly upped the personal terms on offer for Pino and also offered ‘huge commissions’ to convince the player’s family.

Level Years Spain U16s 2018 Spain U17s 2018-2019 Spain U18s 2019-2020 Spain U21s 2021 Spain 2021- Yeremy Pino for Spain

Now, the Villarreal winger is in favour of the move and Crystal Palace are trying to get it over the line.

The Eagles are advanced in talks to reach an agreement with Villarreal on a package which will come close to €50m.

Pino, 22, came through the youth ranks at Villarreal and at the same time made progress in the Spain ranks.

Now a senior Spain international, landing Pino would be seen as something of a coup for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have a number of other transfer irons in the fire heading into the final stretch of the window, including RB Leipzig’s Christopher Baumgartner, who finds a Premier League move intriguing.