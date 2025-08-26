Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Wolves attacker Fabio Silva is now the subject of a hijack attempt as AC Milan bid to get in front of Borussia Dortmund for him.

Silva is on the exit ramp at Molineux, with all that needs to be decided where he will go.

Dortmund have in recent days been firmly in pole position and a move was expected ‘this week’, after Die Borussen and Wolves neared an agreement.

The Portuguese forward had already agreed terms with the German giants, after being convinced about heading to the Ruhr.

After having had bids rejected, Dortmund had been looking for a solution to secure a key target after a summer of haggling.

It now appears though, that they will face another obstacle, with AC Milan entering the fray for the striker.

AC Milan have been trying to negotiate a deal for Conrad Harder with Sporting Lisbon, with the Dane seen as their primary target until now.

A deal though, has not been finalised, and, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the Rossoneri ‘are trying to hijack’ Dortmund’s swoop for Silva now.

Loan club Details Anderlecht 32 apps, 11 goals PSV Eindhoven 19 apps, 5 goals Rangers 25 apps, 6 goals Las Palmas 25 apps, 10 goals Fabio Silva’s loan spells

Silva is now regarded as a priority target for AC Milan and they will hope to win the race.

Wolves may now be more rigid on the price tag they have placed on Silva – €25m up front with €5m in add-ons – with the new interest.

Silva will be pleased with the attention he is generating, with an Italian giants going head-on against a German one for his services, after enduring four separate loan spells.

It remains to be seen though, if Silva’s head will be turned after agreeing terms with Dortmund, who have a good reputation for getting players back on track and performing strongly.