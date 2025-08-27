Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Bojan Miovski has a clear demand of a move to Rangers and that is that it must be on a permanent deal and not a loan.

The Gers are in the market for a striker but have failed to land one so far and now with fewer than seven days remaining in the window, they will have to step up their game.

Rangers star Hamza Igamane is on his way out of Ibrox, as the Gers have agreed a deal with Lille for his transfer.

Lille did not give up despite talks with Rangers proving tricky and they agreed personal terms with Igamane beforehand.

Former Aberdeen striker Miovski has emerged as the man that Rangers want to bring in and they have been making efforts in that direction.

It has been suggested that Russell Martin’s side have been in negotiations with the Spanish outfit to take him on loan but the Ibrox outfit still have ‘work to do’ before they close the deal.

However, a loan move looks to be off the table for the striker.

Season Goals 2022/23 18 2023/24 26 2024/25 – Bojan Miovski’s Aberdeen goals

According to Spanish journalist Nil Sola, Miovski ‘only wants a permanent deal’ and not a loan move.

He is not interested in joining Rangers, rivals of his former club Aberdeen, on just a temporary loan deal and wants to know any Ibrox switch would be permanent.

Last season, Miovski featured 17 times in La Liga while scoring only two goals in the process and he has a contract with Girona until 2029.

Miovski enjoyed an excellent spell with Aberdeen in two seasons he spent with them, scoring 44 goals in 98 appearances for the Dons.

Rangers are confident he can pick up his good form in the Scottish Premiership if he heads back.

Martin will be hoping that a deal can be struck soon for Miovski so that he can help them to strengthen their attacking department.