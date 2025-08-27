Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic‘s pursuit of Go Ahead Eagles star Jakob Breum could well be set to end after their Champions League exit this week.

The Bhoys lost one of their standout players from last season in the form of Nicolas Khun earlier this summer and they brought in his replacement, Benjamin Nygren, from Nordsjaelland.

Brendan Rodgers still feels that the attacking department needs further reinforcement and they have had their eyes on Denmark Under-21 international Breum.

Celtic went in with an offer which was in the region of €1.5m, but saw it immediately shot down by Go Ahead Eagles due to being too low.

However, the Glasgow giants did not give up and made two more offers, increasing their bid, but still failed to come to an agreement with the Dutch outfit.

It has been suggested that Celtic could try to make a late move for Breum, but that was dependent on whether they managed to qualify for the Champions League league phase.

On Tuesday, Kazakhstan outfit Kairat knocked out Celtic on penalties after the tie remained 0-0 after 210 minutes of football, combining both legs.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Now the elimination from the Champions League is set to deal a blow in their pursuit of Breum, according to Dutch journalist Sander Janssen.

Progressing to the league phase in the Champions League would have seen Celtic receiving a huge monetary boost that could have helped to bring the Danish youngster to Glasgow.

With that not due to happen, it seems a swoop for Breum could be abandoned.

Now, as transfer deadline day nears they will now have to work on other options to strengthen their attack.

Celtic are preparing a move for Lorient attacker Sambou Soumano and they are facing competition from English side Blackburn Rovers for his signature.

They have also been linked with former Leicester City star Jamie Vardy in the ongoing window; Serie A outfit Cremonese have been trying to sign him.