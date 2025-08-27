Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic could let striker Adam Idah leave ‘for a bargain fee or on loan’ amid his struggles to live up to his price tag at Parkhead, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Scottish Premiership champions have brought in funds this summer through the exits of Nicolas Kuhn, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Marco Tilio and Hyeok-kyu Kwon.

However, more departures could be on the cards with less than a week left in the transfer window, as Celtic grapple with the effects of being knocked out of the Champions League.

Kazakhstan side Kairat ultimately proved too much for Celtic over two legs and progressed in what was viewed as a major surprise.

Celtic are looking to make signings and are close on Uruguay defender Marcelo Saracchi.

They also like Roma man Anass Salah-Eddine, while striker Sambou Soumano is also wanted.

Now Idah could be offloaded, paying the price for his failure to live up to his £9m transfer fee, with a bargain fee or a loan possible.

He has been in and out of Celtic’s team and following their Champions League exit, he could be given the chance to decide his future.

Club Years Norwich City 2019-2024 Celtic (loan) 2024 Celtic 2024- Adam Idah’s career history

There is interest in Idah from English Championship side Swansea City.

Idah played in the Championship with Norwich City and may view a move back to that environment as a good opportunity to get back on track.

The Welsh side are also competing with Wrexham for Montreal FC hitman Sunusi Ibrahim, who wants a move to the Championship.

Idah has 71 Championship appearances during his time with Norwich City to his name and it remains to be seen if he will be back in the division soon.

He came through the youth set-up at Norwich City and is a Republic of Ireland international.

Staying at Celtic could lead to him continuing to not be viewed as a starter, which would not suit him.