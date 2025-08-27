Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have now sanctioned a loan move to Hamburg for highly rated defender Luka Vuskovic, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs agreed a deal with Hajduk Split in 2023 to sign Vuskovic, then 16 years old, and he joined the London outfit this summer after a superb loan spell at Westerlo in Belgium, where the club’s vice president praised him.

The Croatian is very highly rated at Spurs and he featured for Tottenham in their pre-season games, as well as being on the bench at Manchester City.

Vuskovic is unlikely to get regular game time at Spurs with the current competition for the spots in Tottenham’s centre-back department.

Hamburg showed interest in taking Vuskovic on loan and the defender was said to be in favour of a move.

However, a deal needed to be struck with Tottenham so that they could take the young defender on loan.

Substitute Kinsky Bergvall Davies Gray Odobert Solanke Tel Vuskovic Tottenham’s substitutes at Manchester City

Last week it was suggested that Vuskovic is closing in on a loan exit, as Hamburg are expected to agree a deal with the London giants.

Now it has been claimed that Hamburg ‘get the green light’ from Tottenham for him to sign for them on loan for the season.

Vuskovic’s loan deal will have no option-to-buy clause in it, as Frank considers him a key player for the future.

The Tottenham star’s brother, Mario, also plays for Hamburg and Vuskovic will be hoping to hit the ground running after finalising his move to them.

Due to the delay of the deal Hamburg were considering other options and held talks with two players but now the deal is going through.

If all goes well then Vuskovic will be keen to rack up as many games as possible in Germany to impress Frank and get into his plans for next season.