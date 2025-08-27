Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Crystal Palace and Leeds United are ‘evaluating the situation’ around Christantus Uche amid Wolves struggling to get the deal for him over the line.

Wolves are working hard to land strikers at the same time as having to deal with Newcastle United trying to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen.

They are looking to snap up Genk hitman Tolu Arokodare in the coming days, but Uche is also someone they want and agreed a deal with Getafe for.

The deal though has become stalled, with Uche unhappy at how it has been handled and sporting and economic factors at play.

Leeds have been interested in Uche and the Whites are in the market for another forward before the window closes.

Now, according to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Leeds and Crystal Palace are ‘evaluating the situation’ as they consider pushing into the mix.

AC Milan, Nice and other sides are also keeping an eye on what is happening with Uche, who may not move to Wolves.

Competition Details La Liga 33 apps, 4 goals, 6 assists Copa del Rey 5 apps, 1 assist Christantus Uche last season

The Molineux side will be working to try to unblock the move, but the jury is out on whether they will be successful.

Wolves and Getafe have signed the documents they need to sign.

Uche though has not penned his and if he does not, then a move cannot proceed any further.

Last season, Uche made ten goal contributions in La Liga for Getafe as he caught the eye with his performances.

Getafe have been ready to do business, with a fee in the region of €20m enough for the Spanish side to part with the forward.

Uche will want to make sure his next move is the right one, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations looming in December for the Nigeria international.