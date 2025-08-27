Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves attacker and Crystal Palace target Hee-chan Hwang is a ‘leading candidate’ for Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven to sign before the transfer window closes.

The Midlands club are trying to settle down in the new Premier League season following some key departures from Molineux this summer.

Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias, David Moller Wolfe and Jackson Tchatchoua have been brought in to back Vitor Pereira.

However, they have lost both of their opening Premier League games and they are no longer considering parting ways with key players.

South Korean striker Hwang has received transfer interest in the window, notably Crystal Palace being one of the clubs keen on him.

However, it was suggested on Tuesday that the Molineux club had closed the door on letting the 29-year-old depart before next week.

Hwang is still attracting interest, as Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven are keen on the South Korea forward, according to Dutch football magazine Voetbal International.

Player From Fee Matheus Cunha Atletico Madrid £44m Matheus Nunes Sporting CP £38m Fabio Silva Porto £35m Raul Jimenez Benfica £32m Goncalo Guedes Valencia £27.5m Wolves' top 5 record transfers

PSV Eindhoven are pushing to sign an attacker before the window shuts down, and the 29-year-old has emerged as a ‘leading candidate’ for them.

It has been suggested that the Eredivisie giants could try to convince Wolves with a loan-to-buy option for Hwang.

The 29-year-old attacker has been a bit-part option since last season for Wolves, but they are not willing to lose him now because Newcastle United are targeting first-choice striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Wolves are so far resisting selling Strand Larsen to the Magpies.

Now it remains to be seen whether PSV Eindhoven will be able to change Wolves’ mind for the South Korean in the remaining few days in the window, and if they do, whether that brings Crystal Palace back to the table.