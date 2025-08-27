Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Former West Ham United star Danny Ings is to sign a 12-month deal with Championship side Sheffield United, with an option for a further 12 months on top.

Ings, 33, left the London Stadium earlier this summer when his contract at West Ham expired.

As a free agent, he is able to move after the transfer window has closed, but the striker is sealing his next move now.

Sheffield United have seen Kieffer Moore, Ben Brereton Diaz, Rhian Brewster and Jesuran Rak-Sakyi depart and although they have brought in Louie Barry and youngster Eheji Ukaki, they feel they need more experienced additions.

It was suggested on Monday that Sheffield United invited former West Ham star Ings and ex-Burnley winger Nathan Redmond for a trial.

Both Ings and Redmond have vast experience of English football and have represented the Three Lions in the past.

Now Ings is set to return to the Championship as, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, he has passed his Sheffield United medical.

Club Bournemouth Dorchester Town Burnley Liverpool Southampton Aston Villa West Ham United Clubs Danny Ings has played for

Ings is signing a contract which Sheffield United which will run for 12 months and then contain an option for another 12 months on top of that.

The 33-year-old centre forward will be looking to quickly nail down a spot in Ruben Selles’ Sheffield United side in the coming weeks.

Ings has scored 27 times in his 87 appearances in the Championship and he will look to add to that tally.

The Blades have been focused on strengthening their backline this summer and they are closing in on Millwall star Japhet Tanganga.

Sheffield United are due to head to Middlesbrough in the Championship at the weekend and all eyes will be on whether Ings features in that match at the Riverside.