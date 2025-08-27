Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers hitman Hamza Igamane’s proposed transfer to Ligue 1 side Lille is ‘definitely happening’ as his medical has also been scheduled.

The Gers are fighting to qualify for the Champions League, as they will be facing Belgian giants Club Brugge tonight at the Jan Breydel Stadium with a 3-1 deficit from the first leg.

And in the Scottish Premiership, they have put themselves at a massive disadvantage only three games in, as they have drawn all three so far.

The pressure is on Russell Martin, and his Moroccan hitman, Igamane, playing only 66 minutes of football total, has not helped.

He has been linked with a move away from Ibrox all summer, following his impressive last season, and Lille have been most active for his signature, recently returning to the table for talks.

Now the deal is on the verge of happening, as the Gers have an agreement in place with the French club for Igamane.

And, now according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, there is no doubt about Igamane’s departure, as the deal is now ‘definitely happening’.

Striker Nationality Danilo Brazilian Hamza Igamane Moroccan Cyriel Dessers Nigerian Rangers’ current striking options

The 22-year-old will travel to France on Thursday to complete his medical before he seals his switch to the Ligue 1 club.

He scored 16 goals and provided three assists last season in his breakout campaign for the Gers and that attracted a host of clubs, including an enquiry coming in from Premier League outfit Everton.

Now, though, Lille have seen off other competition and are set to secure him for a €12m package.

Rangers will be expected to put that fee to work before the transfer window closes as Martin continues to reshape the squad.

The Gers are keen on former Aberdeen man Bojan Miovski and have been holding talks with Girona about signing him.

Miovski though does not want a loan switch and only wants a permanent move.