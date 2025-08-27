Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

There is still a chance that West Ham United and Crystal Palace target Lorenzo Pellegrini could leave Roma before the transfer window shuts down.

The Hammers have not added much to their arsenal all summer, despite finishing a disappointing 14th last season.

They mainly focused on adding fresh faces to defence alongside a new goalkeeper, but now they are accelerating to add to their engine room.

Soungoutou Magassa will be going through his medical tests today in London before he joins the Hammers from Monaco on a six-year deal.

They have also submitted a loan offer with an option to buy to Nottingham Forest for Ibrahim Sangare.

However, West Ham have not replaced the attacking impetus of Mohammed Kudus, who left them for Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

They identified a few players to replace him and Roma’s Pellegrini is a player they have shown interest in, while Crystal Palace are also keen.

Club Years Roma 2014-2015 Sassuolo 2015-2017 Roma 2017- Lorenzo Pellegrini’s career history

However, he is currently not fit to play following an injury, and has just gone through his first group training.

According to Italian journalist Filippo Biafora, Pellegrini could still leave the Rome club before next Monday.

However, Roma must receive a suitable offer to agree to a sale and whether West Ham or Palace send a formal offer remains to be seen.

Crystal Palace are looking to replace Eberechi Eze, and if Bilal El Khannouss’ deal does not go through, they could take a look at him.

Palace are in the meantime closing in on signing Yemery Pino from La Liga side Villarreal, as they have verbal agreement for him.

Pellegrini would represent an experienced option for whoever signs him and that could be seen as less of a gamble near to the end of the window.