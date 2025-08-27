Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves are preparing an opening bid for Genk’s centre forward Tolu Arokodare, who is ‘expected to succeed Jorgen Strand Larsen’, wanted by Newcastle United.

Vitor Pereira’s side entered the transfer window with strengthening their forward department in mind, as the Midlands outfit lost Matheus Cunha this summer, who joined Manchester United.

Wolves have brought in Jhon Arias and Fer Lopez in the ongoing window but have yet to sign a striker, with Christantus Uche someone they have been looking to land – but that swoop is in trouble.

Now they face a threat of losing the main man in the form of Larsen to Newcastle, which significantly weakened their forward line-up.

On Tuesday night, Wolves rejected a £55m bid from the Magpies for Larsen, but it is suggested that they are expected to return with a new offer.

Although Wolves want to keep Larsen, he does want to go and they may well have found the player to replace him.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Wolves have been in talks with Genk for Tolu and if the move happens he is ‘expected to succeed Jorgen Strand Larsen’.

Club Years Valmiera 2019-2023 1.FC Koln (loan) 2020-2021 Amiens (loan) 2021-2023 Genk 2023- Tolu Arokodare’s career history

Wolves are now preparing an opening bid for Tolu, who finished as the top scorer in the Belgian Pro League last term with 21 goals to his name.

Tolu has featured in every single game so far this season, but the negotiations for him between Wolves and the Belgian outfit have progressed so well that he could miss Thursday’s Europa League fixture against Lech Poznan.

The striker has been a regular for Genk since joining them in 2023 and last season netted 23 goals while laying on seven assists in all competitions.

Several clubs in Germany, Italy and England showed interest in the player this summer and Genk want a fee in the region of €25m, including bonuses.

It is suggested that the Belgian club are not willing to give a discount on his fee and Wolves might have to dig deep in their pocket to agree to a deal for him.

However, if they sell Larsen to Newcastle for a big fee, that should not prove to be an issue.