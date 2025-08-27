Michael Regan/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven are chasing Roma left-back Anass Salah-Eddine, however there is ‘formidable competition’ with the likes of Celtic and Nottingham Forest ‘also interested’ in the player.

Forest have been active in the summer, but Nuno Espirito Santo’s team still have business left to do before the transfer window closes on Monday.

The Tricky Trees are short in the left-back department, as they have seen Harry Toffolo join MLS side Charlotte and Alex Moreno leave after the expiry of his loan deal.

Nottingham Forest are looking at options in the market and Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas is on their mind, but they are receiving competition from Marseille and Roma for his signature.

The Premier League side have also set their eyes on Roma’s Salah-Eddine, who is a player that PSV Eindhoven want to take back to the Eredivisie.

According to Dutch journalist Jeroen Kapteijns, PSV Eindhoven face ‘formidable competition’ to land Salah-Eddine with clubs that include Celtic and Nottingham Forest ‘also interested’.

He can play as a left wing-back, as well as a left-back, and German outfit Werder Bremen hold strong interest in him.

Club Years Ajax 2020-2024 FC Twente (loan) 2022-2023 FC Twente 2024-2025 Roma 2025- Anass Salah-Eddine’s career history

Lille, FC Porto and Torino are also battling for Salah-Eddine, who has featured only three times for Roma since joining them in the winter window.

Celtic have brought in Kieran Tierney on a free transfer this summer and Brendan Rodgers is closing in on Uruguayan Marcelo Saracchi.

The fact that Salah-Eddine can play further down the left flank may mean the Celtic boss would take him too though.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno has only Neco Williams in his left-back department and he will be desperate to bring in a player to beef up that position.

Salah-Eddine’s current deal with the Italian outfit expires in 2028 and it is unclear whether he has any preference with host of suitors courting him.