Norwich City midfield star Marcelino Nunez is set to join fellow Championship side Ipswich Town after the player pushed for the move, according to journalist John Percy.

Following their relegation from the Premier League last season, Ipswich have seen some rejigging in the squad this summer.

The standouts in the shape of Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap, alongside the departures of Sam Morsy and Nathan Broadhead, have brought in a significant amount of money.

Jens Cajuste and Azor Matusiwa have been brought in to strengthen the engine room, but they are looking to add more quality to that region.

Norwich City’s Chilean midfield general, Nunez, is the player they are about to get their hands on.

The Portman Road outfit are paying a hefty £10m guaranteed to the Canaries for the 25-year-old, with £2.5m bonuses.

The Chile international rejected two contract offers from Norwich, and he would have been a free agent next summer, with Trabzonspor showing interest in him recently.

This situation made Norwich City agree to sell him to their Championship rivals, as Nunez pushed to make the deal happen.

And to replace the 25-year-old, they will be bringing in Danish side Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson, who they have been keen on this summer.

Norwich City, alongside Portsmouth, were keen on him last month, but it was suggested that they could move on from him.

And now, with next to no time left in the window, they are ready to sign the Dane for £2.7m in the next few days.

All eyes will be on the Tractor Boys to see when they announce the capture of Nunez as the move is expected to create waves with both fan bases.