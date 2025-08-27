Clive Rose/Getty Images

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have started to show fresh interest in Cardiff City star Cian Ashford, but the Bluebirds insist he ‘is not for sale’.

The 20-year-old, a product of Cardiff City’s youth academy, has been used in multiple roles by the Bluebirds, who will be looking for a big season from him.

This season in League One, Brian Barry-Murphy has employed him down the flanks, but he has still been able to find the back of the net against Rotherham United.

Sheffield United, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the Championship table, have Ashford as a transfer option.

They showed interest in him in the winter transfer window with an enquiry and have now reignited that, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Blades rate Ashford highly, however the jury is very much out on whether they can make any progress before the window closes.

Cardiff have insisted that Ashford ‘is not for sale’ and they will not entertain letting him move on now.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The onus is therefore on Sheffield United to put a level of money on the table which Cardiff cannot refuse.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Cardiff would likely want time to be able to spend what money they brought in.

Ashford came through the youth set-up at Cardiff and his senior debut for the Bluebirds came in the EFL Cup in 2023.

Ruben Selles’ Sheffield United have just managed to sign Danny Ings to add experience to their attacking unit.

Ings ended his contract with West Ham earlier this summer and will be looking to help Sheffield United to push for promotion up to the Premier League over the coming months.