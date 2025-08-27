Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Axel Disasi is ‘not interested’ in moving to Saudi Arabia, as several Premier League sides show interest in him, with Sunderland linked with the centre-back.

Sunderland have brought in Omar Alderete to strengthen their centre-back position, but Regis Le Bris is still looking to add to his defence and interest in Bologna’s Jhon Lucumi continues.

During the Burnley game last weekend, Dan Ballard suffered an injury which forced him to leave the field early in the minutes of the game.

Le Bris revealed that Ballard is set to miss at least three weeks, which is another complication and could even lead to an exit for Jenson Seelt being blocked.

Chelsea star Disasi has been widely linked with being wanted by Sunderland, though the Black Cats have insisted they have not made an approach as things stand.

The 27-year-old centre-back is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans at Chelsea and they are willing to let him leave.

He is now wanted by Saudi Arabian side NEOM, but in a boost to Sunderland, ‘is not interested’ in moving to Saudi Arabia, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Club Paris FC Reims Monaco Chelsea Aston Villa Clubs Axel Disasi has played for

It is suggested that ‘several Premier League clubs are interested in signing him’, meaning Sunderland could have competition.

Disasi was on loan at Aston Villa from Chelsea last term.

NEOM have already signed Abdoulaye Doucoure, who left Everton following the expiry of his contract and they are looking for further additions from the Premier League.

Sunderland lost out on goalkeeper Marcin Bulka to NEOM, who have the capacity to splash the cash.

With Disasi having no intention of going to Saudi Arabia though, Sunderland look to not have to worry about a repeat taking place.