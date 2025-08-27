Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Jan Aage Fjortoft has insisted that Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen wants his move to Newcastle United to go through.

Newcastle United are desperate to bring in a forward as they might lose Alexander Isak to Liverpool and they have not replaced Callum Wilson.

They failed with their new offer for Brentford star Yoane Wissa and little seems to be happening on that front.

The Magpies have set their eyes on Wolves star Larsen and went in with a £50m bid which was turned down, but they remained positive on landing him.

On Tuesday night, Newcastle made their second attempt with an improved offer of £55m, but that also failed to convince the Midlands outfit.

Fjortoft revealed that he has been informed that Eddie Howe’s side are surely to return with a new offer for Larsen and added that the player wants to join Newcastle.

The former top-flight striker stressed that Larsen has been clear that he wants the deal with Newcastle to go through this summer.

Club Years Sarpsborg 2017-2020 Groningen 2020-2022 Celta Vigo 2022-2025 Wolves (loan) 2024-2025 Wolves 2025- Jorgen Strand Larsen’s career history

“Bid of £55m rejected, but I have been told that Newcastle will be back again”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

“Jorgen Strand Larsen has been very clear that he wants this deal to go through.

“He wants to play for Newcastle United.”

Larsen joined Wolves last summer from Celta Vigo, initially on loan, and netted 14 times in 35 league appearances for them while laying on four assists.

On Tuesday, the Norwegian scored twice to help Wolves secure victory over West Ham United in the EFL Cup after coming off the bench in the 73rd minute.

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle’s next offer will be enough to convince the Midlands outfit to part ways with the player.