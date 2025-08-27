George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United star Largie Ramazani is set to fly to Valencia tonight or tomorrow morning to undergo his medical after the two clubs ‘just finalised’ the loan agreement.

Ramazani is out of favour at Elland Road and has been looking for a route out, with several sides showing interest in snapping him up.

Valencia quickly became the move that Ramazani wanted though and the two clubs have been holding talks about a season-long loan deal.

Leeds have been firm about the move only being a simple loan and not having an option to buy.

It was said earlier today that the move was being slowed down due to the Whites proposing some strange things in talks.

Those issues have now been resolved and the Belgian is set to seal his loan move in the coming days.

According to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Leeds and Valencia ‘have just finalised’ the loan agreement for Ramazani.

Now Ramazani will fly out to Valencia either this evening or tomorrow, as the club look to put him through a medical.

Club Years Manchester United 2019-2020 Almeria 2020-2024 Leeds United 2024- Largie Ramazani’s career history

Valencia have been hoping to have him available for their La Liga game on Friday and that now looks touch and go.

Leeds’ feeling may be that a good spell in Spain might help raise his stock next summer, increasing his value.

Ramazani played 29 Championship games for Leeds last season, making eight goal contributions.

He is yet to feature for Daniel Farke’s team this season, though.

The move to Valencia will allow Ramazani to return to Spain, from where the Whites had bought him in 2024, from Almeria.