Leeds United ‘are proposing some really strange things’ in transfer discussions with Spanish side Valencia to loan out Largie Ramazani.

The winger is out of favour at Elland Road and Whites boss Daniel Farke is happy for him to move on before the window closes.

Valencia want Ramazani on loan for the season and, with the player’s approval, have been making progress in talks with Leeds.

The sticking point seemed to be whether Leeds would give Valencia an option to buy in the loan, which the Spanish side wanted.

Leeds though have insisted on a simple loan agreement and the move looks set to eventually go through on that basis.

Valencia want the deal done as soon as possible, but it is being slowed down.

And, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, Leeds are ‘proposing some really strange things’ in the talks.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

What they are remains unclear, but both sides remain optimistic about resolving the remaining issues, even though it is ‘very unlikely’ that Ramazani will be snapped up by Valencia in time to play on Friday.

Valencia are due to play host to Getafe in La Liga on Friday and were hoping Ramazani would be available for Carlos Corberan to use.

Leeds signed off on another simple loan deal earlier this summer when striker Mateo Joseph joined Mallorca.

There too there was talk of a possible option to buy, but Leeds insisted on only a loan for the 21-year-old.

The Whites may well feel a good season in La Liga can increase Ramazani’s value more than it would be set at now in any option to buy.

Valencia will be shouldering all of Ramazani’s salary during the loan spell.

The move also represents a return to Spain for the winger, who joined Leeds last summer from Almeria.