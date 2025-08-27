Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United star Sam Greenwood, dubbed ‘unbelievable’ earlier in his Whites career, is undergoing a medical in Poland before he joins Pogon Szczecin on a permanent deal, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Whites signed Greenwood in 2020 from Arsenal and the player made 18 Premier League appearances during their last season in the top flight in 2023/24.

Greenwood went out on two successive loan spells after Leeds’ relegation to the Championship and he impressed for Middlesbrough and last season with Preston North End.

Leeds are now back in the Premier League and in the transfer window Daniel Farke is focused on bringing in players with experience in the top flight.

Despite Greenwood having prior experience in the Premier League, he is not in Farke’s plans and his contract is set to expire next summer.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder is now closing in on an Elland Road exit, as Leeds have agreed a deal with Polish side Pogon.

Greenwood is now in Poland undergoing a medical with Pogon before he pens a deal with them.

Club Appearances Preston North End 45 Middlesbrough 38 Leeds United 35 Sam Greenwood appearances by club

The former Middlesbrough man will leave Leeds on a permanent transfer as the Whites are set to receive €4m as a transfer fee.

If all goes well, Greenwood will join them on a three-year deal with the Polish side having an option to extend his contract for a further year.

It means an end to his association with Leeds, which contained much promise.

In December 2023, Farke lauded Greenwood for his free-kick abilities, dubbing them ‘unbelievable’.

Farke said: “He is a young player full of potential and has many really good skills, for example, set pieces and free-kicks.

“He is one of the best free-kick takers I have ever worked with and I have worked with some good players, like James Maddison, [Mario] Vrancic so yes, unbelievable skills.”

Greenwood has made 35 appearances for Leeds so far in his career, 25 of which have come in the Premier League.

Now he will bid to make good on his potential in Poland and it remains to be seen if Leeds might have included a sell-on clause.