Leicester City have submitted a loan bid for Borussia Monchengladbach’s Swiss goalkeeper Jonas Omlin.

The Foxes are playing in the Championship after last season’s dire performances in the Premier League resulted in relegation.

Leicester have subsequently seen a turnover in the first team squad, with a host of players seeking pastures new.

The goalkeeping department has not been an exception with starting goalkeeper, Mads Hermansen, moving to West Ham United for £15.5m and hard to achieve add-ons.

Danny Ward, who was signed from Liverpool for around £12.5m, has returned on a free transfer to hometown club Wrexham.

While veteran Asmir Begovic has been signed on a free transfer, it still leaves Leicester with only Jakub Stolarczyk and the Bosnian as options over what will be a grueling season in the Championship.

Leicester have now submitted a loan bid for Monchengladbach’s Omlin, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

It has been further suggested that German club want a buy option or an obligation included as part of the deal.

Omlin deputised for Yann Sommer at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has made four appearances for Switzerland.

At Monchengladbach, Omlin often finds himself on the bench, having made 34 appearances in the Bundesliga over three seasons.

Moritz Nicolas has been the starting goalkeeper for Monchengladbach in the two games this season with Omlin among the substitutes.

With the World Cup approaching, Omlin might feel he has a better chance of usurping Stolarczyk at Leicester for a starting role.

Leicester need to sign a goalkeeper quickly with the transfer window closing soon.

The Foxes welcome Birmingham City in the Championship over the weekend, with the clubs separated by two spots in the league table.