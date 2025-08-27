Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leicester City are turning down offers for Crystal Palace target Bilal El Khannouss amid interest from Saudi Arabia in him to ‘try to influence his choice’.

Eberchi Eze has finalised his move to his boyhood club Arsenal and that has left a huge hole in Oliver Glasner’s side.

With only a few days left in the summer window, Palace must make sure that they replace the England international.

They have been planning for a while to get in an attacking midfielder and Leicester’s 21-year-old El Khannouss has been their top choice.

There are other options on their list, but they have been pushing for the Leicester star, who wants the move.

Recently though talks were placed on hold amid what was described as a tense situation.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Championship side have been continuing to reject the offers which are of El Khannouss’ interest.

Linked club Boss Crystal Palace Oliver Glasner Leeds United Daniel Farke Newcastle United Eddie Howe Tottenham Hotspur Thomas Frank Premier League sides linked with Bilal El Khannouss this summer

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest in the highly rated Morocco star and the Foxes feel that they could secure the highest amount of money if they sell him to a Pro League side.

It is suggested that Leicester are seeking to ‘influence his choice’ of where to go, which does not appear to have pleased El Khannouss.

Palace, though, could feel less need for El Khannouss, as they are going for Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino, who can also play as a number 10.

They have a verbal agreement with Villarreal for him and are closing in.

Now it remains to be seen if Crystal Palace will make an offer to convince the Foxes to sell El Khannouss, who wants to join the Eagles.