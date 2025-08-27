Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spanish side Girona have reached an agreement with Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic to take him to the club on a season-long loan deal and now the details of the move are being finalised with the Reds.

Girona have been trying to add quality to their squad this summer, but within their limited financial capacity.

They have signed Alex Moreno on a free transfer after Aston Villa terminated his contract and are now trying to follow the same formula with Tottenham for Bryan Gil, who wants to return to Girona, where he was on loan last term.

There is confidence in the Girona camp that a move for Tottenham winger Gil can be completed this week.

They are set to add to their incomings list with the signing of highly rated midfielder Bajcetic from Liverpool.

Bajcetic has had a number of options on the table when it comes to leaving Liverpool on loan and it has been down the the midfielder to decide.

According to Spanish journalist Alex Luna, an agreement on personal terms has been reached now between Girona and Bajcetic.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He is keen to move to Girona to get regular first-team minutes under manager Michel and play in La Liga this season.

Girona are now working with Liverpool to iron out the details of the season-long loan move and then push the capture of Bajcetic over the line before the window closes.

Though Bajcetic was handed his senior debut for the Reds back in 2022, he has managed to play just 22 games for them so far.

He has been out on two different loan spells, the last of which was in Spain with Las Palmas.

Bajcetic featured in 14 games overall, scoring one goal.

He should soon now complete his loan move to Girona.