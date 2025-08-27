Marc Atkins/Getty Images

West Ham United are now at real risk of seeing their swoop for Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa hijacked by Champions League club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Graham Potter is desperate to revamp the midfield of his struggling side before the transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.

He has even less time than normal to do his business due to the Premier League bringing the deadline forward from 11pm to just 7pm, an added complication when international transfers are involved.

West Ham though seemed on course to scoop up Magassa, having agreed a deal with Monaco and even booked the midfielder in for a medical.

Now though, Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to hijack the swoop and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, he is ‘very tempted’ to snub West Ham for the Bundesliga club, who are in the Champions League this season.

West Ham have agreed to pay €17m plus a further €3m in add-ons for Magassa, who has now even undergone his medical

The midfielder has given the green light to joining the Hammers, despite there having been interest in him from Roma and Nottingham Forest this summer.

Manager Time at Club Graham Potter January 2025 – present Julen Lopetegui May 2024 – January 2025 David Moyes December 2019 – May 2024 Manuel Pellegrini May 2018 – December 2019 David Moyes November 2017 – May 2018 Last five permanent West Ham managers

Now though Eintracht Frankfurt are moving to hijack the swoop

Eintracht Frankfurt want to muscle into the picture with the offer of a season-long loan and an obligation to buy.

It is a move that Magassa now finds ‘very tempting’ and West Ham will be battling to make sure his head is not fully turned.

Moving to Eintracht Frankfurt would hand Magassa the chance to play in the Champions League.

He may also have noted how the German side have proven to be the perfect place for players to develop and then use as a springboard.

Omar Marmoush moved to Manchester City from Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter window earlier this year, while Hugo Ekitike joined Liverpool earlier this summer.