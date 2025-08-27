Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Champions League club Atalanta are now competing with Nottingham Forest for RB Leipzig’s Lutsharel Geertruida, for whom they are currently in talks with the Bundesliga side.

The Tricky Trees have been efficient all summer in recruiting players and offloading fringe stars at the City Ground.

They are concentrating entirely on signing a goalkeeper and a right-sided full-back, putting in strong efforts to secure the transfers before the window closes on Monday evening.

Evangelos Marinkakis’ recruitment team have failed with offers for two La Liga right-backs in the shape of Omar El Hilali and Jose Angel Carmona.

They shifted their attention to Juventus’ highly-rated 22-year-old Nicolo Savona and sent two offers for him on Tuesday.

Nottingham Forest’s second offer for the Italy Under-21 was well below the Old Lady’s asking price and now they are already on to another target.

Geertruida, who joined Die Roten Bullen last summer from Feyenoord, is the player who is the latest right-back on their agenda.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Serie A side Atalanta, though, who finished third last season and have Champions League football to offer, have now entered the race for the Dutch defender, according to German journalist Philipp Hinze.

Club-to-club talks have started between La Dea and RB Leipzig, and just like Nottingham Forest, the Italian side are seriously chasing the 25-year-old.

Geertruida was not a bang-on starter in his first season at the Bundesliga club, and so far this term, he has not been on the pitch for a minute.

It has been suggested that Ivan Juric and Nuno’s sides could put in a loan-to-buy offer for the Dutchman, who still has four years left on his contract.