Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Rangers are showing interest in loaning Youssef Chermiti from Everton, but the attacker has a host of sides keen on him.

Chermiti has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside since arriving from Sporting Lisbon and the summer arrival of Thierno Barry means the situation is unlikely to change.

He was not included in Everton’s squad for their EFL Cup win over Mansfield Town at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chermiti is most likely to make a loan exit from Everton before the transfer window closes.

According to Africafoot, Scottish giants Rangers are ‘closely monitoring the situation’, along with several clubs in the Championship.

Everton are suggested to be leaning towards a loan in England, but there is also interest from Spain in the shape of Elche.

Elche feel that Chermiti fits the profile of player they want to lead the line this season and would like to take him to Spain.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Everton star is suggested to be ‘determined to gain playing time’ and show his true potential over the course of the season.

Rangers are moving to bring in former Aberdeen hitman Bojan Miovski, with a permanent move from Girona in the process of being finalised.

Chermiti, 21, was an unused substitute in both of Everton’s Premier League games so far.

He saw injuries interrupt his chances to show his best last term and finished the season having played just 42 minutes of football in the Premier League.

The striker looks to feel he needs to get regular game time under his belt to get back on track and boost his development.

He admitted last term after returning he was desperate for games.

Now it remains to be seen where both Chermiti and Everton believe that will be best served as they pick a destination for him before the transfer window shuts on Monday night.