Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow as Xavi Simons’ priority ‘remains Chelsea’ for a possible move in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Bobby Vincent.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League since the early days of the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool were on his trail this summer but they bowed out of the race after the arrival of Florian Wirtz at Anfield.

The 22-year-old is keen on a move out of Leipzig this summer and Chelsea are one of his admirers in the ongoing window.

Now another London club, Tottenham Hotspur, have recently joined that race after missing out on Eberechi Eze to fierce rivals Arsenal.

After the injury to James Maddison, Tottenham tried to sign Como star Nico Paz but despite a big bid being on the table, the Italian Serie A side rejected it after speaking to their owners and Real Madrid.

Now Thomas Frank wants to sign Dutch attacker Simons, who had a fantastic last season with the German side, catching the eye with 17 goal contributions in the Bundesliga.

Club Years Paris Saint-Germain 2021-2022 PSV Eindhoven 2022-2023 Paris Saint-Germain 2023-2025 RB Leipzig (loan) 2023-2025 RB Leipzig 2025- Xavi Simons’ career history

However, despite Tottenham pushing into the race, Simons’ priority ‘remains Chelsea’, in what is a blow to Spurs.

A move to Chelsea is by no means guaranteed though and Tottenham may well feel they can turn the Leipzig star’s head towards north London instead.

It has been suggested Leipzig want a transfer fee in the region of €70m to let Simons depart in the ongoing window and Chelsea have been working on the deal for some time.

Spurs have also been linked with a move for Marseille’s Adrien Rabiot.

He has been put on the transfer list by the French giants after a bust-up with Jonathan Rowe, who has now been sold.

Rabiot would be a cheaper signing as Marseille are looking for €15m for the former Juventus schemer.